Gas Leakage Claims 3 Lives In Kasur

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Gas leakage claims 3 lives in Kasur

Three guests allegedly died of suffocation caused due to gas leakage while the fourth victim was found unconscious in Kasur's Qadiwand area on Saturday, A private TV channel reported, four people from Sindh's Jacobabad tehsil had visited Kasur to meet their relatives. At night, the guests ate fish, had drinks and went to sleep

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Three guests allegedly died of suffocation caused due to gas leakage while the fourth victim was found unconscious in Kasur's Qadiwand area on Saturday, A private tv channel reported, four people from Sindh's Jacobabad tehsil had visited Kasur to meet their relatives.

At night, the guests ate fish, had drinks and went to sleep.

However, in the morning three of the guests were found dead while the fourth one was lying unconscious.

Rescue officials shifted the dead and the fainted man to the hospital. Police teams were investigating the matter at the incident site.

