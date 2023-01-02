Gas leakage claims another life in Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :At least one person Monday suffocated to death owing to gas leakage and another fainted in Safaida Kaho Maira Mansehra. During the last 72 hours, this was the fourth death incident in the Hazara division by gas leakage.

According to the details, an unfortunate newlywed couple went to bed late at night for sleep and as usual, left the gas heater on, later owing to gas leakage wife lost her life and her husband was shifted to the hospital in the morning in critical condition.

Husband Muhammad Ilyas tied the knot a month ago in Mansehra, last night they went in the room and today when they did not come out for breakfast then the family members knocked on the door and after no reply, they broke the door and found the dead wife and fainted husband.

The dead body was shifted to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra whereas fainted husband, Muhammad Ilyas, was declared to be in a critical situation by the doctors.