UrduPoint.com

Gas Leakage Claims Another Life In Mansehra

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Gas leakage claims another life in Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :At least one person Monday suffocated to death owing to gas leakage and another fainted in Safaida Kaho Maira Mansehra. During the last 72 hours, this was the fourth death incident in the Hazara division by gas leakage.

According to the details, an unfortunate newlywed couple went to bed late at night for sleep and as usual, left the gas heater on, later owing to gas leakage wife lost her life and her husband was shifted to the hospital in the morning in critical condition.

Husband Muhammad Ilyas tied the knot a month ago in Mansehra, last night they went in the room and today when they did not come out for breakfast then the family members knocked on the door and after no reply, they broke the door and found the dead wife and fainted husband.

The dead body was shifted to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra whereas fainted husband, Muhammad Ilyas, was declared to be in a critical situation by the doctors.

Related Topics

Dead Wife Mansehra Gas Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd January 2023

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM review bilatera ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM review bilateral relations

11 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World R ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World Records welcoming New Year of 2 ..

17 hours ago
 2.1 million riders used public and shared transpor ..

2.1 million riders used public and shared transport means during New Year’s Ev ..

17 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attacks in Egypt&#039;s Ismailia Gov ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.