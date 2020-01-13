UrduPoint.com
Gas Leakage Claims Five Lives In Quetta

Mon 13th January 2020 | 03:52 PM

Gas leakage claims five lives in Quetta

Five laborers were suffocated due to gas leakage near the area of Bakra Peeri in Quetta on Monday afternoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Five laborers were suffocated due to gas leakage near the area of Bakra Peeri in Quetta on Monday afternoon.

According to rescue sources the victims were residing in a shared room, they returned to the room after their night duty, due to chilly weather went to bed without putting off the gas heater.

Gas heater remained on after load shedding hour and gas had been leaking for hours which ultimately became the cause of their deaths, they further told.

Friend of one of the victims broke the lock after not getting a reply on phone and found all of them dead, they said the bodies were handed over to their heirs after postmortem the sources mentioned.

