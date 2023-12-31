Open Menu

Gas Leakage Claims Life

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2023 | 02:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) In a tragic incident in Abbottabad, a fatal house fire broke out due to a gas heater, claiming a precious life.

A Rescue-1122 fire vehicle, accompanied by firefighters and an ambulance with a medical technician, swiftly responded

to the scene to control the flames and provide emergency assistance.

Despite the issuance of guidelines for the use of gas heaters during the winter season by Rescue-1122, the district administration, and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), it is disheartening that people continue to neglect

these guidelines, leading to the loss of precious human lives. Authorities are urging the public to adhere to safety

guidelines to prevent further tragedies during the winter season.

