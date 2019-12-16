UrduPoint.com
Gas Leakage Claims Lives Of Newly-wed Couple In Mansehara

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 02:00 PM

Gas leakage claims lives of newly-wed couple in Mansehara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :A newly-wed couple was found dead due to gas leakage in their room near the area of Mansehara on Monday.

According to rescue sources the couple married two days ago while sleeping kept the gas heater turned on.

However, during their sleep the heater turned off due to gas load shedding.

After sometime the gas was restored and the couple was suffocated to death due to gas leakage.

Police sources said that the newly-married couple had tied-the-knot a few days ago were found lying unconscious when their relatives broke the door in the morning to enter the room after the deceased couple failed to answer despite various attempts by the relatives.

Both the deceased were shifted to a nearby hospital where the doctors pronounced them dead, the police sources further added.

