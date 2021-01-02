UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gas Leakage Claims One Life In Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 03:43 PM

Gas leakage claims one life in abbottabad

One person lost his life due to gas leakage from a gas heater left on at night in Habeeb Ullah Colony, Abbotabad on Saturday.

Police informed that the deceased, Muhammad Naveed left gas heater on at night due to which gas filled the room and created suffocation which caused his death

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :One person lost his life due to gas leakage from a gas heater left on at night in Habeeb Ullah Colony, Abbotabad on Saturday.

Police informed that the deceased, Muhammad Naveed left gas heater on at night due to which gas filled the room and created suffocation which caused his death.

Police shifted the body and later it was handed over to his family.

Police informed that during last two weeks, it was sixth death in district Abbottabad due to gas leakage.

Meanwhile in another incident, at least three people including two children and one female sustained critical burn injuries due to gas explosion at Hal Sayadan village, Union Council Khutiala.

Police said the injured were shifted Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) where the two children were discharged after treatment while the woman was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Related Topics

Injured Abbottabad Women Gas Family From

Recent Stories

FBR launches system for e-filing of appeals

35 seconds ago

Police nabbed 254 gang members in 2020 in khanewal ..

36 seconds ago

Russian Military Reports 17 Ceasefire Violations i ..

40 seconds ago

Prisons face lack of basic facilities: MOHR report ..

21 minutes ago

‏UAE announces 1,963 new COVID-19 cases, 2,081 r ..

29 minutes ago

MOHR helpline app 1099 available on google playsto ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.