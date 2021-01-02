Gas leakage claims one life in abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :One person lost his life due to gas leakage from a gas heater left on at night in Habeeb Ullah Colony, Abbotabad on Saturday.

Police informed that the deceased, Muhammad Naveed left gas heater on at night due to which gas filled the room and created suffocation which caused his death.

Police shifted the body and later it was handed over to his family.

Police informed that during last two weeks, it was sixth death in district Abbottabad due to gas leakage.

Meanwhile in another incident, at least three people including two children and one female sustained critical burn injuries due to gas explosion at Hal Sayadan village, Union Council Khutiala.

Police said the injured were shifted Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) where the two children were discharged after treatment while the woman was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).