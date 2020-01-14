Gas leakage claims one life in Hawalian

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :A woman was died of suffocation while her two children fell unconscious due to gas leakage in a room near the area of Siri in Hawalian on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources the ill-fatted incident occurred as the woman forgot to turn off the heater during loadshedding hour, a private news channel reported.

The body of the deceased and children were shifted to a near by hospital immediately for medico-legal process.