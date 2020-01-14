UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gas Leakage Claims One Life In Hawalian

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 05:09 PM

Gas leakage claims one life in Hawalian

A woman was died of suffocation while her two children fell unconscious due to gas leakage in a room near the area of Siri in Hawalian on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :A woman was died of suffocation while her two children fell unconscious due to gas leakage in a room near the area of Siri in Hawalian on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources the ill-fatted incident occurred as the woman forgot to turn off the heater during loadshedding hour, a private news channel reported.

The body of the deceased and children were shifted to a near by hospital immediately for medico-legal process.

Related Topics

Died Women Gas

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Offers His Condolences on Su ..

2 minutes ago

5th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking T ..

6 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on Dubai Int ..

10 minutes ago

PTI’s negotiation-committee to meet PML-Q and BN ..

18 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports submitted to Punj ..

32 minutes ago

Dubai government sports organisations under Dubai ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.