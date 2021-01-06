Gas leakage claims six lives in Mansehra

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :At least six members of a family including four children were suffocated to death after gas leakage in their house in Pano Road Mansehra on Wednesday.

As per details, rescue sources said the bodies of the ill-fated man, his wife and their four children, who belonged to Pano area Mansehra were taken to hospital for autopsy.

The victims left the gas heater on in their bedroom at night to protect themselves from extremely cold weather, said rescue sources, a private news channel reported.