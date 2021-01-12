Gas leakage claims three more lives in Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as three person of a same family lost their lives due to gas leakage in Potha, Mansehra on Tuesday.

Police said one Muhammad Awais left gas heater on at night and slept. Around midnight the gas heater went off due gas load shedding but later when gas supply restored, the room was filled filled with the gas.

In result Muhammad Awais his wife and four years old son died due to suffocation.

In morning, family members broke and found them all dead.

Police shifted the bodies to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra and later handed over to family members.

In district, Abbottabad and Mansehra during the first two weeks of the new yearmore than 12 people have lost life owing to gas leakage.