Gas Leakage Claims Two Lives In Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 12:12 PM

Gas leakage claims two lives in Abbottabad

:Gas leakage claimed two more lives including grandfather and grandson at Kunj Jadeed Abbottabad on Wednesday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Gas leakage claimed two more lives including grandfather and grandson at Kunj Jadeed Abbottabad on Wednesday.

According to the Rescue 1122 sources, Sadiq along with his 21 years old grandson Nauman son of Pervaiz Tuesday night left a gas heater on and had gone to bed for sleeping.

Due to gas leakage or low pressure, the gas heater went off and the house was filled with gas resultantly both suffocated to death.

Rescue 1122 recovered the dead bodies from home and shifted them to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Abbottabad and later handed them over to the family after completion of medico-legal formalities.

During the current winter season, dozens of people have lost their lives owing to gas leakage and suffocation in the area.

