Gas Leakage Claims Two More Life In Abbottabad
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2024 | 07:22 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Gas leakage claimed on Monday the lives of a husband and wife in a private hostel room near Comsats University Abbottabad.
According to the Mirpur police station in Abbottabad, husband Khurshid and wife Sofia, residents of Haripur, were living in a private hostel room near Comsats University in Abbottabad and suffocated to death when they left the gas heaters on.
After receiving the information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted both to the Ayub Medical Complex, where doctors declared them dead. This was the third incident of deaths caused by gas leakage or suffocation in the district of Abbottabad, where nine people lost their lives.
