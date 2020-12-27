Gas leakage claims two more lives in Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :At least two people on Sunday suffocated to death at Kakul Tangola village Abbottabad when they left the gas heaters on and after leakage gas filled the room.

According to the details, Nazir Ahmed and his wife Saydan Bibi temporarily left the gas heater and had gone to bed for sleeping, unfortunately at midnight owing to low gas pressure or leakage gas heater went off and resulting in the room was filled with gas and both have suffocated to death.

After postmortem, the dead bodies of ill-fated Nazir Ahmed and his wife were handed over to the family. The funeral prayer of both was offered at their native village Kakul Tangola.

During the last two years, up to 52 people have lost lives owing to gas leakage, suffocation by gas leakage and fire caused by gas in district Abbottabad which immediately need the attention of the gas officials.