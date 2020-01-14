Gas leakage on Tuesday claimed another life in Havelian where a mother was suffocated to death and her two children fainted after the room filled with Sui-gas due to leakage

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) : Gas leakage on Tuesday claimed another life in Havelian where a mother was suffocated to death and her two children fainted after the room filled with Sui-gas due to leakage.

Havelian police said, wife of Sajjad, residing in Mohallah Sayali Haelian had left the gas heater on and went to bed for sleep but unfortunately the heater went off due to low pressure and the room was filled with gas.

Due to suffocation the mother died while her two kids fainted.

Police shifted the body and unconscious children to D-Type Hospital from where the children were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad due to precarious condition.