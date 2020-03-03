Gas leakage explosion injured seven in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Atleast five members of a family, including minor girl sustained serious burn injuries in an explosion caused by gas leakage in a house at Sher Shah area of Karachi city early Tuesday morning.

Rescue officials confirmed that the explosion happened when the woman turned on stove to prepare breakfast.

The explosion was of such intensity that the rear wall of the house collapsed, a private news channel reported.

Soon after the explosion, rescue teams, fire brigade, and police rushed to the site.

Fire brigade teams doused the flames and shifted the injured to nearby hospital where the injured were said to be in a critical condition.