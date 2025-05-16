Gas leakage in ice factory faints worker, distresses neighbourhood

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A gas leak from an ice factory in Noorani Basti here on Friday caused a strong odor to spread across the area besides scaring a large number of the residents who came out of their homes.

According to Phuleli police, at least one worker fell unconscious while the other workers of the factory ran out of the place as soon as the leakage began.

A team of Rescue 1122 later cleared the place by taking out the leaked cylinder of ammonia gas and pulling out the fainted worker who was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The police informed that the factory was located near Mustafa Park and that it was the second such incident in the last 7 weeks in the same area.

The police told that they were trying to locate the factory's owner who had escaped.On March 19, 3 labourers and a 14 years old boy had died in New Saeedabad taluka in Matiari district as an ammonia gas exploded after a leakage.

