UrduPoint.com

Gas Leakage Incident Claims Two More Lives

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 03:20 PM

Gas leakage incident claims two more lives

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Two women Monday suffocated to death while two other family members fainted here at Mohallah Usmania near Karakoram Highway (KKH) due to gas leakage.

According to Rescue 1122, the family kept the gas heater on while resting in the night, however after some time owing to low gas pressure or leakage gas heater went off.As a result, the room was filled with gas and both have suffocated to death.

Three women and a man were found unconscious in the morning and were shifted to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra by Rescue 1122, where doctors confirmed two of the women's death and referred the remaining two critically ill men and women to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad.

The dead were identified as Nasreen Bibi and Iqra Bibi while two survivors were Ahmed and Sana Bibi.

During the last six days, this is the second gas leakage incident in Mansehra where four people have lost their lives.The first incident occurred on Dec 16 in which two teenage brothers and sisters died.

Related Topics

Dead Abbottabad Died Man Mansehra Rescue 1122 Women Gas Family

Recent Stories

China's Shanxi posts robust foreign trade

China's Shanxi posts robust foreign trade

39 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

39 minutes ago
 PAC examines highlighted audit pas of NHA

PAC examines highlighted audit pas of NHA

39 minutes ago
 Iron ore futures close higher

Iron ore futures close higher

39 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

39 minutes ago
 Philippines reports 168 new COVID-19 cases, lowest ..

Philippines reports 168 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since May 2020

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.