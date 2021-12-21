Gas leakage incident claims two more lives

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Two women Monday suffocated to death while two other family members fainted here at Mohallah Usmania near Karakoram Highway (KKH) due to gas leakage.

According to Rescue 1122, the family kept the gas heater on while resting in the night, however after some time owing to low gas pressure or leakage gas heater went off.As a result, the room was filled with gas and both have suffocated to death.

Three women and a man were found unconscious in the morning and were shifted to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra by Rescue 1122, where doctors confirmed two of the women's death and referred the remaining two critically ill men and women to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad.

The dead were identified as Nasreen Bibi and Iqra Bibi while two survivors were Ahmed and Sana Bibi.

During the last six days, this is the second gas leakage incident in Mansehra where four people have lost their lives.The first incident occurred on Dec 16 in which two teenage brothers and sisters died.