Gas leakage incidents claim six lives during May

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The gas leakage incidents claimed the lives of at least six people, including children during the ongoing month in Rawalpindi city.

A senior rescue officer confirmed that around 16 cases of gas leakage were reported during May this year, leaving six people dead and over dozens injured, a private tv channel reported.

He added that the leakages occurred due to widespread gas load-shedding and low pressure.

A gas leakage explosion in a house in the Shamshabad area of Rawalpindi killed three young siblings and a mother and her daughter were injured in the incident.

He said another devastating gas explosion engulfed a residence in the area of Peoples Colony Rawalpindi, resulting in the tragic loss of an innocent child and leaving 10 others injured.

The authorities concerned have launched a massive campaign in the media to raise awareness of the rising incidents of explosions caused by the gas leak, he added.

The awareness drive aims to inform the masses about preventive measures to avoid the loss of life and property due to gas leakage and explosion, the officer noted.