Gas leakage incidents claims nine lives during last 24 hours in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Gas leakage incidents have claimed nine lives during the last 24 hours in the provincial capital amid harsh weather conditions in various parts of Balochistan.

A gas leakage blast claimed the lives of four children in the Killi Badezai Kharotabad Quetta. Police sources said all the children belong to one family.

Two women were also injured in the explosion that destroyed the mud-walled house of the hapless family.

Another incident of gas explosion occurred in the house of Sub Inspector of Police Station Shalkot, Shabir Ahmed Gujjar, as a result, he died on the spot.

The incidents have come just a day after the gas leakage claimed four lives including the father and three sons in the Jan Muhammad road area of Quetta.