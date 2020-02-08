Gas leakage injured 7 including a minor in Karak

As many as seven persons including a minor baby received burn injuries due to gas leakage in Kach Banda areas of District Karak, Rescue 1122 officials said

Soon after hearing the big bang of the blast, people of the area along with Rescue 1122 officials rushed towards the spot and started relief operation.

An injured women and a baby were shifted to District Headquarter Hospital, Karak. Doctor on duty confirmed that the critically injured patients would be shifted to Burn and Trauma Center Peshawar.