Gas leakage injures six, five survive house collapse

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :At least six people were injured here on Wednesday when a blast occurred after gas leakage in a house.

Police said the incident took place in Lali Bagh area where four children and two women sustained burn injuries after a blast occurred due to gas leakage in their house.

Rescuers and local people reached the site of the incident and shifted the injured to hospital.

The other incident took place in Javed Abad, Bahadar Killay on the outskirts of Peshawar where five children along with parents were retrieved from the debris of a house collapsed due to incessant rains, Rescue 1122 informed.