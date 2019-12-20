UrduPoint.com
Gas Leakage Kills 3 Persons In Quetta

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 01:05 PM

3 people were killed while two others fell unconsciousness due to suffocation in a gas leakage incident in Kalli Shah Zaman, Quetta

Quetta (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th December, 2019) 3 people were killed while two others fell unconsciousness due to suffocation in a gas leakage incident in Kalli Shah Zaman, Quetta.According to media reports, incident took place in Kalli Shah Zaman where three people lost their lives due to gas leakage in a room while two others fell unconsciousness.

Rescue 1122 reached the scene and shifted the dead and unconscious into nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities and first aid.

