Gas leakage kills 3 persons in Quetta

3 people were killed while two others fell unconsciousness due to suffocation in a gas leakage incident in Kalli Shah Zaman, Quetta

Quetta (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th December, 2019) 3 people were killed while two others fell unconsciousness due to suffocation in a gas leakage incident in Kalli Shah Zaman, Quetta.According to media reports, incident took place in Kalli Shah Zaman where three people lost their lives due to gas leakage in a room while two others fell unconsciousness.

Rescue 1122 reached the scene and shifted the dead and unconscious into nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities and first aid.