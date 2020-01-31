Gas leakage kills five brothers in Abbottabad

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Five persons were killed as suffocated due to gas leakage near a village of Abbottabad on Monday morning.

Rescue and police sources informed the unfortunate incident occurred due to negligence as the deceased forgot to turn off the heater before going to bed, the victims found dead in the next morning, a private news channel reported.

The victims were students and had been staying together for group studies, the bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities, they mentioned.

Despite of increased number of casualties due to gas leakage during current season, people did not pay heed to be alert while handling such appliances, a medical staff stated.