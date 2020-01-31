UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gas Leakage Kills Five Brothers In Abbottabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 01:10 PM

Gas leakage kills five brothers in Abbottabad

Five persons were killed as suffocated due to gas leakage near a village of Abbottabad on Monday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Five persons were killed as suffocated due to gas leakage near a village of Abbottabad on Monday morning.

Rescue and police sources informed the unfortunate incident occurred due to negligence as the deceased forgot to turn off the heater before going to bed, the victims found dead in the next morning, a private news channel reported.

The victims were students and had been staying together for group studies, the bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities, they mentioned.

Despite of increased number of casualties due to gas leakage during current season, people did not pay heed to be alert while handling such appliances, a medical staff stated.

Related Topics

Dead Police Abbottabad Alert Gas

Recent Stories

Dozens of vehicles fined for using unfit CNG kit

13 minutes ago

Australia U-19 cricketers face sanctions for mocki ..

13 minutes ago

Kenin's Melbourne heroics forged from turbulent fa ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) trading starts posit ..

13 minutes ago

Peshawar administration emphasizing on provision o ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistani Authorities Suspend Direct China Flights ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.