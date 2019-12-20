UrduPoint.com
Gas Leakage Kills Three Family Members In Quetta

Fri 20th December 2019 | 02:29 PM

Gas leakage kills three family members in Quetta

At least three members of a family were died while others fell unconscious due to a gas leakage and suffocation in Quetta on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :At least three members of a family were died while others fell unconscious due to a gas leakage and suffocation in Quetta on Friday.

According to a private news channel, rescue sources said the awful incident took place in Barori road of the provincial capital.

According to the rescue sources, after being informed about the accident, rescues teams reached the spot and moved bodies and unconscious persons to a nearby hospital.

"The blast occurred when a matchstick was lit in the kitchen to cook food", the rescue officials said.

