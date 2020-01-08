UrduPoint.com
Gas Leakage Kills Two, Injures Five In Peshawar, Malakand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 12:50 PM

Gas leakage kills two, injures five in Peshawar, Malakand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :At least two people were killed and six injured in two different incidents of gas leakage in Peshawar and Malakand districts on Wednesday.

Two persons were killed in village Allahdand of Malakand district due to suffocation after gas leakage in a house. The incident due to gas load-shedding.

In Peshawar, six people were injured when a blast occurred after gas leakage in a house.

Police said the incident took place in Lali Bagh area where four children and two women sustained burn injuries after a blast occurred due to gas leakage in their house.

Rescuers and local people reached the site of the incident and shifted the injured to hospital.

