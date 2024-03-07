Open Menu

Gas Leakage Triggers Fire, Injures Four In Attock's Madni Colony

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 10:54 PM

A distressing incident unfolded in Attock's Madni Colony as four members of the same family, including two girls, sustained burn injuries following a fire outbreak in their residence near the government dispensary

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) A distressing incident unfolded in Attock's Madni Colony as four members of the same family, including two girls, sustained burn injuries following a fire outbreak in their residence near the government dispensary.

The mishap occurred in the early hours of Thursday, with sources indicating that Ayesha inadvertently ignited a gas cylinder blast while preparing breakfast, engulfing the house in flames.

The siblings, identified as 7-year-old Shahmeer, 12-year-old Aliyan, 17-year-old Malikaya, and 22-year-old Ayesha, were swiftly attended to by rescue 1122, with fire tenders and ambulances promptly arriving at the scene to conduct a rescue operation.

Once the fire was extinguished, the injured were promptly transported to the district headquarters hospital for urgent medical care. This unfortunate incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers posed by gas leakages and the importance of vigilance in household safety.

