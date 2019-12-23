UrduPoint.com
Gas Load Shedding Irks Residents Of Peshawar, Nowshera Districts

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 02:22 PM

The hours long gas load-shedding and low pressure have irked residents of Peshawar and Nowshera districts, badly affecting routine life

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :The hours long gas load-shedding and low pressure have irked residents of Peshawar and Nowshera districts, badly affecting routine life.

The suburban areas of Peshawar and Nowshera City are facing gas load shedding and low pressure for hours in peak winter season these days, making it difficult for mothers and house wives to prepare breakfast for their children and other family members on time.

The gas load shedding for 10 to 14 hours in villages Amankot, Mohib Banda, Dheri Mian Ishaq and adjoining areas of Pabbi Tehsil Nowshera district have become now-a-days a routine matter, resulting an increase in suffering of people.

"Gas load shedding starts from early morning and continued till 9pm these days," said Misal Khan, a retired Information Officer and resident of Dheri Ishaq Pabbi told APP.

As result of gas load shedding, he said prices of dry wood have shoot up and peoples' have to pay extra money to buy this commodity for preparation of meal and keeping their loved ones warm in harsh winter condition.

He said the low gas pressure has also created problems for bread makers and people's have to wait for hours to get bread even in posh area of Hayatabad Peshawar.

He urged SNGPL authorities to provide uninterrupted gas facility to consumers and take notice of long hours load shedding in their areas.

