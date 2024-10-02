Open Menu

Gas Load-shedding Schedule

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2024 | 04:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The gas supply would remain suspended in Sargodha city and adjacent areas on Thursday, October 3, from 8 am to 5 pm.

According to a spokesperson of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Sargodha, the city and consumers in adjoining areas should make alternative arrangements for in this regard and keep gas appliances switched off during gas shutdown to avoid any untoward incident.

