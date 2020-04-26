Gas low pressure during Sehri, Iftar timings irks masses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) ::The residents of different areas in the district were facing difficulties due to gas load shedding and low pressure especially during Sehri and Iftar timings.

The residents of Topi and Gandaf areas complained that as the holy month of Ramazan started, the gas went short for the consumers.

They said they were unable to make cooking for their Sehri and Iftar at homes due to non availability of gas.

The residents demanded to the authorities concerned for resolving the issue. They warned for protests on roads if the problem would not resolved.