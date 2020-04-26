UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gas Low Pressure During Sehri, Iftar Timings Irks Masses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 06:10 PM

Gas low pressure during Sehri, Iftar timings irks masses

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) ::The residents of different areas in the district were facing difficulties due to gas load shedding and low pressure especially during Sehri and Iftar timings.

The residents of Topi and Gandaf areas complained that as the holy month of Ramazan started, the gas went short for the consumers.

They said they were unable to make cooking for their Sehri and Iftar at homes due to non availability of gas.

The residents demanded to the authorities concerned for resolving the issue. They warned for protests on roads if the problem would not resolved.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Topi Gas

Recent Stories

Kuwait announces 183 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank net profit increases to reach ..

26 minutes ago

ADIB supports ‘10 Million Meals’ campaign

42 minutes ago

UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Scienc ..

56 minutes ago

&#039;Sharjah Economic&#039; intensifies inspectio ..

1 hour ago

Belgium announces 178 COVID-19 related deaths

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.