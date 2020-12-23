UrduPoint.com
Gas Outages, Low Pressure Multiplies Sufferings Of Women Users

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:30 PM

Gas outages, low pressure multiplies sufferings of women users

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The gas outages and low pressure in various sectors of Federal capital during the peak winter season has multiplied the sufferings of the women users compelling them to either buy unhygienic food from the restaurants or use risky alternates like compressors or gas cylinders.   Majority of the mothers were concerned about the health and hygiene of their children during the COVID-19 pandemic when their immune system needs to be strengthened but homemade food was not available due to unavailability of gas.

"I cannot cook anything for my kids as the gas pressure is too low at home and it takes hours to make only tea. I live in F-6 where there is complete gas outage from 8:00 am morning till 9:00 pm despite paying gas bills," Shahnaz Aslam a house wife said.

"The situation got worse when temperature fell to minus two degree centigrade in the federal capital during the current month and there were no gas to switch on heaters and geysers to keep our house and water warm," she added.

It has been observed that a number of women have started using cylinders, compressors and electric Roti makers to manage cooking food for their families considering it difficult to afford buying food from restaurants all the time and digest unhealthy food available at the markets.

Shagufta Ijaz, a working woman who lives in G-9/4, Islamabad said, "I started using cylinder last year in winter season to cook food for my family, but experienced leakage of flammable gas after which I stopped using it while using compressors is also risky and illegal so there is no option left for us except buying food from restaurants.

She said, "This year I made it routine to cook food in the midnight when gas pressure turns normal and also bought an electric roti maker to make roti, but the taste of that roti is altogether different from the one made on gas".

Mehreen, a resident of F-10/3, said, "We are paying gas bills in time but are not getting the gas facility. Our children are suffering from seasonal diseases due to cold weather and non-availability of heating facility owing to extreme low gas pressure".

She said, "We cannot use cylinders all the time due to increased rates of Liquid Petroleum Gas. I refill my cylinder with four kg gas at the rate of Rs180 per kg which is consumed in a few days if I use it for heating purposes".

"We are living in federal capital and facing the low gas pressure and outages which reflect the worsened situation at the provincial level", she said while urging the government to take stringent measures for resolving this issue at priority level.

