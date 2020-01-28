Gas pipeline blown up at Nawazabad area near Sindh-Punjab border

(@FahadShabbir)

Some outlaws blew up 36 inch dia gas pipeline at Nawazabad area near Sindh-Punjab border on Monday late night

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Some outlaws blew up 36 inch dia gas pipeline at Nawazabad area near Sindh-Punjab border on Monday late night.

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Incharge Chaudhry Dastgir said on Tuesday that terrorists had used 10 kg time device to blow up pipeline which supply gas to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Owing to blast, a fire broke out in the nearby crops causing huge loss to farmers.

However, the fire was controlled by suspending gas supply.

Top officials of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) inspected the site and told the media that gas pipeline would take more than 24 hours to repair.

CTD Multan have registered a case against unidentified outlaws.