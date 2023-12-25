Gas pipeline explosion in Rawalpindi, no casualties reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) A house collapsed after an alleged gas pipeline explosion which was reported in Dhamial a village of Rawalpindi district of Punjab on early Monday morning.

According to details, rescue sources said the explosion occurred early this morning and soon after the explosion, three firefighter tenders and six emergency vehicles reached the site immediately, Private news channels reported.

No casualties were reported so far in the incident, they said.

The police also called the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) to investigate the nature of the blast.

However, the BDS officer reported that the explosion was caused by pressure in the gas pipe in the back lane of the affected house.

Authorities were also called in to fix the damaged gas pipeline and police have filed a case to further investigate.