Open Menu

Gas Pipeline Explosion In Rawalpindi, No Casualties Reported

Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Gas pipeline explosion in Rawalpindi, no casualties reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) A house collapsed after an alleged gas pipeline explosion which was reported in Dhamial a village of Rawalpindi district of Punjab on early Monday morning.

According to details, rescue sources said the explosion occurred early this morning and soon after the explosion, three firefighter tenders and six emergency vehicles reached the site immediately, Private news channels reported.

No casualties were reported so far in the incident, they said.

The police also called the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) to investigate the nature of the blast.

However, the BDS officer reported that the explosion was caused by pressure in the gas pipe in the back lane of the affected house.

Authorities were also called in to fix the damaged gas pipeline and police have filed a case to further investigate.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Vehicles Rawalpindi SITE Gas

Recent Stories

Nation celebrates Quaid's birth anniversary today ..

Nation celebrates Quaid's birth anniversary today with zeal

48 minutes ago
 President, PM stresses upon unity under Quaid’s ..

President, PM stresses upon unity under Quaid’s guiding principles

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

1 day ago
Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

1 day ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

1 day ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PHC

Christmas celebrations held at PHC

1 day ago
 UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insuffic ..

UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insufficient’, prompting ceasefire c ..

2 days ago
 BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secret ..

BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secretary Industries

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan