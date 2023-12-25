Open Menu

Gas Pipeline Explosion Sparks Fire In Rawalpindi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 25, 2023 | 11:57 AM

The witnesses said that the fire, kindled by the rupture of the gas pipeline, now spread to impact several residences.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2023) An inferno erupted following a gas pipeline explosion in Rawalpindi, engulfing both the adjacent oil refinery supply line and residential neighborhoods on Monday.

The huge clouds of smoke could also be seen from the distance.

According to the rescue officials, the explosion, which originated in the Dhamial area of Rawalpindi, triggered a consequential blaze.

However, the rescue sources affirm that the conflagration impacted not only the gas line but also the oil refinery supply line and a singular residential property.

According to the initial reports, the initial blast took place in the gas pipeline, subsequently ensnaring the oil refinery supply line.

The rescue personnel emphasized the precautionary evacuation of nearby premises, while concerted efforts are underway to suppress the flames.

They confirmed the deployment of teams, comprising six emergency vehicles, including three fire tenders, actively participating in the ongoing operation. Supplementary fire tenders have been dispatched promptly to the incident site.

