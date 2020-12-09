Gas pressure restored in Rawalpindi region: SNGPL

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Regional General Manager, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines, Mukhtar Shah Wednesday said that after addition of 15 MMCED to gas supply in Rawalpindi region, the overall supply of gas is uniform throughout the city and Cantt area as no major complaint registered.

Talking to APP, Mukhtar Shah said SNGPL was always committed to provide equal gas pressure to the consumers and overcome the demand-supply gap.

He said that the Illegal use of gas compressors has led to low gas pressure problems in the inner city, adding that special teams have been constituted to launch a crackdown against those who are depriving their neighbours of the gas facility by using the compressors.

He also added that many residents use fridge compressor to suck in more Sui gas to increase its flow and terming it dangerous and advised not to use illegal practices.

The company requests the customers to practice gas conservation at homes by discontinuing the illegal use of compressors to meet their unauthorized gas consumption and refrain from tampering with meters, he added.

He appealed to the people to be careful in using gas appliances to avoid any untoward situation.

Meanwhile, residents of Khayaban Miran Bakhsh, Tench Bhatta, Dhok Saydian, Gulshan-e-Shafi, Dheri Chowk, Aslam Market, Azizabad, Kayani Road, Peoples Colony in different areas expressed their gratitude for overcoming the restoring the gas pressure and said in winter zero gas pressure were common but after necessary measure taken by the department, the situation has improved considerably and consumers do not have any major complaints.