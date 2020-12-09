UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gas Pressure Restored In Rawalpindi Region: SNGPL

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Gas pressure restored in Rawalpindi region: SNGPL

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Regional General Manager, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines, Mukhtar Shah Wednesday said that after addition of 15 MMCED to gas supply in Rawalpindi region, the overall supply of gas is uniform throughout the city and Cantt area as no major complaint registered.

Talking to APP, Mukhtar Shah said SNGPL was always committed to provide equal gas pressure to the consumers and overcome the demand-supply gap.

He said that the Illegal use of gas compressors has led to low gas pressure problems in the inner city, adding that special teams have been constituted to launch a crackdown against those who are depriving their neighbours of the gas facility by using the compressors.

He also added that many residents use fridge compressor to suck in more Sui gas to increase its flow and terming it dangerous and advised not to use illegal practices.

The company requests the customers to practice gas conservation at homes by discontinuing the illegal use of compressors to meet their unauthorized gas consumption and refrain from tampering with meters, he added.

He appealed to the people to be careful in using gas appliances to avoid any untoward situation.

Meanwhile, residents of Khayaban Miran Bakhsh, Tench Bhatta, Dhok Saydian, Gulshan-e-Shafi, Dheri Chowk, Aslam Market, Azizabad, Kayani Road, Peoples Colony in different areas expressed their gratitude for overcoming the restoring the gas pressure and said in winter zero gas pressure were common but after necessary measure taken by the department, the situation has improved considerably and consumers do not have any major complaints.

Related Topics

Company Road Rawalpindi Gas Market From SNGPL

Recent Stories

2020 becomes TECNO’s year with the highest scale ..

14 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt tenders resignation in move agai ..

34 minutes ago

Pakistan’s fastest growing AIoT brand realme is ..

40 minutes ago

Moon vows gov't effort for additional coronavirus ..

1 minute ago

Accused died in police custody lahore

1 minute ago

Scientists should come up with significant researc ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.