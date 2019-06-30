Gas prices increased significantly, notification issued

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The minimum gas bill has been fixed at Rs172.58 with revised tariffs.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 30th June, 2019) The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued a notification for the increase in gas prices.

According to the notification, the new gas prices will be effective from July 1.

The consumers of 50 units have been exempted from the increase.

The price for consuming 100 units have been increased from Rs127 per mmbtu to Rs300 per mmbtu.

For consuming 200 units, the consumers will be charged Rs530 per mmbtu instead of Rs264 per mmbtu.

Meanwhile, the prices for consuming 100 units have been increased from Rs275 per mmbtu to Rs738 per mmbtu while on consuming 400 units, the consumers will have to pay a revised amount of Rs1107 per mmbtu instead of Rs780 per mmbtu.

The gas price is being increased by 191 percent which will put a burden of Rs510 billion on gas consumers.