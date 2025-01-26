Open Menu

Gas Prices Remain Unchanged For Most Categories, General Industry (Captive) Sees Revision

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Gas prices remain unchanged for most categories, general industry (Captive) sees revision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The gas sale prices for various consumer categories will remain unchanged, including domestic, special roti tandoor, General Industry (Process), Commercial, CNG, Cement, fertiliser, and Power sectors.

However, starting February 1, 2025, the gas sale price for the General Industry (Captive) has been revised from Rs 3,000/MMBTU to Rs 3,500/MMBTU.

A spokesperson for the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) said that the Federal Government issued the revised gas sale price advice in response to OGRA's determinations regarding the Review of the Estimated Revenue Requirement for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Recent Stories

Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in E ..

Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher

38 minutes ago
 Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

38 minutes ago
 Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, region ..

Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

1 hour ago
 Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohamme ..

Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

2 hours ago
 15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Souther ..

15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon

2 hours ago
 Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 ..

Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 exhibitors

2 hours ago
Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues w ..

Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials

2 hours ago
 Emirates Health Services showcases innovative fami ..

Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..

2 hours ago
 Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss comba ..

Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism

2 hours ago
 M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, hea ..

M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 2025

2 hours ago
 Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges an ..

Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA

3 hours ago
 SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibiti ..

SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibition

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan