Gas provision scheme inaugurated at Mingora

SWAT, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) ::Chairman of District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai on Thursday inaugurated gas provision project in Mingora.

MNA, Salim-ur-Rehman, government officials and local elders were also attended the inauguration ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Fazal Hakeem said that project would completely address low gas pressure being faced by residents of Mingora.

He said"Project is gift of Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan to the people of Mingora City and added that government is working to address the core issue of people on basis of priority." It might be recalled that 6.25 kms long 12 inches special pipeline has been laid from the Balogram area to Haji Baba for the domestic consumers of Mingora with an estimated cost of Rs 200 million.

Under the project, separate lines have been allocated for CNG stations and domestic consumers.