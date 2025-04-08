Gas refilling shop sealed

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, Assistant Commissioner Bilal Zubair led an operation to seal a shop involved in the illegal refilling of gas cylinders.

The operation followed a complaints about unlawful refilling activities.

The assistant commissioner, taking swift action, sealed the shop immediately. He stressed that a zero-tolerance policy is in place for individuals engaged in activities that put lives at risk, and strict legal action will be pursued against those responsible.

AC Zubair urged the public to report illegal activities to the district administration to ensure timely enforcement.