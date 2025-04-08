Gas Refilling Shop Sealed
Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 05:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, Assistant Commissioner Bilal Zubair led an operation to seal a shop involved in the illegal refilling of gas cylinders.
The operation followed a complaints about unlawful refilling activities.
The assistant commissioner, taking swift action, sealed the shop immediately. He stressed that a zero-tolerance policy is in place for individuals engaged in activities that put lives at risk, and strict legal action will be pursued against those responsible.
AC Zubair urged the public to report illegal activities to the district administration to ensure timely enforcement.
Recent Stories
DXB LIVE delivers services to 466 events in 2024
AIM Investment Summit explores pathways to financial market integration
Al Hammadi doubles paragliding gold, secures UAE’s third title at Gulf Beach G ..
Global financial leaders discuss future of financial governance at AIM Investmen ..
Fujairah Ruler receives delegates of Fujcon 2025
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches platform for Fractional Sukuk trading for retail ..
Dananeer Mobeen leaked realme's yet-to-launch pink C75x, claimed to be the perfe ..
Shahid Afridi advises PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to choose one role
Vivo V50 Lite Launched in Pakistan: The Ultimate All-Rounder for Power, Performa ..
Ministry of Investment, UNCTAD sign MoU to strengthen investment cooperation
Weather update: PDMA issues heatwave alert in Punjab
OPPO A5 Pro Always Be Pro with You: Har Pakistani ke strong choice!
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gas refilling shop sealed6 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest two thieves6 minutes ago
-
Examination Centers relocated ahead of Baisakhi6 minutes ago
-
ECP adjourns PTI Intra-Party election case hearing till Apr 226 minutes ago
-
Registrations opens for PITB’s SheWins program16 minutes ago
-
Police form JIT to probe targeted killing of religious scholar16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to minority rights in meeting with UN Rapporteur16 minutes ago
-
Wafaqai Mohtasib announces full-fledged grievance commissioner for children16 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds Int’l moot on Research and Practices in Education16 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH delivers verdict in high-profile harassment case against former consul general16 minutes ago
-
Man kills his father for money16 minutes ago
-
DC Reviews Cleanliness in Union Councils Doburji Arian, Neikapura26 minutes ago