Gas reserves depleting by 9pc annually: Hamad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Hamad Azhar said on Sunday that country's natural gas deposits are depleting at nine percent per annum but demand is increasing day by day.

Briefing senior journalists here at Governor House, he said that in the past, gas connections were provided on the basis political affiliation.

He emphasized that in order to balance energy demand and supply, there is dire need to look at alternative sources. He added that if excessive use of gas is not stopped, it could lead to serious problems in the future. Hamad Azhar said that Pakistan has the largest domestic gas pipeline network in the world and domestic gas consumption increases five times in winter. To a question, he said that gas shortages in winter have nothing to do with LNG imports.