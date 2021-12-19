UrduPoint.com

Gas Reserves Depleting By 9pc Annually: Hamad

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 09:30 PM

Gas reserves depleting by 9pc annually: Hamad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Hamad Azhar said on Sunday that country's natural gas deposits are depleting at nine percent per annum but demand is increasing day by day.

Briefing senior journalists here at Governor House, he said that in the past, gas connections were provided on the basis political affiliation.

He emphasized that in order to balance energy demand and supply, there is dire need to look at alternative sources. He added that if excessive use of gas is not stopped, it could lead to serious problems in the future. Hamad Azhar said that Pakistan has the largest domestic gas pipeline network in the world and domestic gas consumption increases five times in winter. To a question, he said that gas shortages in winter have nothing to do with LNG imports.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Governor Lead Gas Sunday

Recent Stories

MoHAP, NCEMA announce enforcement of &#039;Green P ..

MoHAP, NCEMA announce enforcement of &#039;Green Pass COVID Protocol&#039; in fe ..

17 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches UAE Declaration of Ar ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches UAE Declaration of Arabic Language

17 minutes ago
 First Global Arabic Language Summit kicks off at E ..

First Global Arabic Language Summit kicks off at Expo 2020 Dubai

32 minutes ago
 ERC launches campaign to expand scope of health be ..

ERC launches campaign to expand scope of health beneficiaries

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Bahraini Ambassador ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Bahraini Ambassador at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of Majid Al Futtaim

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.