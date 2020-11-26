UrduPoint.com
Gas Reserves Discovered In District Musa Khel, Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:20 AM

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has discovered another gas reserve from its exploratory Well located in district Musa Khel, Baluchistan province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has discovered another gas reserve from its exploratory Well located in district Musa Khel, Baluchistan province.

According to a press release, the discovery of Lakhirud X-1 is the result of aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the Company. It has opened a new avenue and set to add the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL besides help reducing the gap between supply and demand of oil and gas in the country through the exploitation of indigenous resources.

The structure of Lakhirud X-1 was drilled and tested using OGDCL's in house expertise. The well was drilled down to the depth of 3,000 Meters Based on logs data, the well was tested at rate of 2.5 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of gas and 18 barrels per day (BPD) of water through 32/64" choke at Well Head Flowing Pressure of 600 Pounds per Square Inch (Psi) from Mughal Kot Formation.

The OGDCL as Operator (100%) of Lakhirud Exploration Licence has discovered the Gas

