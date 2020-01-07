Gas shortage affecting business activities

Chairman Tanzeem-e-Tajiran Khawaja Suleman Siddique has expressed concern over gas shortage and demanded the government to ensure the gas supply at the earliest

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) Chairman Tanzeem-e-Tajiran Khawaja Suleman Siddique has expressed concern over gas shortage and demanded the government to ensure the gas supply at the earliest.

Its shortage is adversely affecting business activities, especially small industries, he said in a statement issued here.

He said the domestic consumers were also facing difficulties due to gas shortage as they could not even prepare meal.