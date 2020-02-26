Gas stealing case: Lahore High Court (LHC) summons IG Punjab today (Thursday)

Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered IG Punjab to appear before it in person today (Thursday) in gas stealing case.LHC took up the interim bail plea of suspect involved in gas stealing for hearing on Wednesday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th February, 2020) Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered IG Punjab to appear before it in person today (Thursday) in gas stealing case.LHC took up the interim bail plea of suspect involved in gas stealing for hearing on Wednesday.During the course of hearing, court reprimanded police officials including SP and DIG over not assisting properly and ordered IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir to appear before court in person.Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi took up the interim bail plea of suspect Shafique Ramay for hearing.Petitioner took the plea that police while making him target of political victimization registered fake case of gas stealing against him.

Sui Gas department alleged him of gas stealing worth Rs 27, 00,000.Petitioner said that he wants to become part of investigation in the case therefore court should approve his interim bail.Court while inquiring DIG remarked, "Did you ask from your SP that why he was called?SP Saddar Gujranwala while tendering apology to court said that he should be forgiven.Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi said that you should ask pardon from public not me and as to why we should not summon IG Punjab right now.While giving remarks regarding SP, Justice Mazahar observed, "does he look like SP from face? He is still half asleep ; Has he ability that he can do something?Justice further observed that he didn't know even a single word that why he was called as he said that he came because he was called.

Court remarked, "What is the length of pipe and who has laid this pipeline?Sui Gas officials replied that they had received information in 2014 that Sui gas pipes were laid illegally and three streets were being supplied gas after tempering Sui Gas record.He said when they reached the scene they came to know that Sui gas was leaking much.Court observed, "You should tell that how much gas was stolen ".Public prosecutor replied that gas is estimated to have been stolen of Rs 27, 00,000 was estimated.On the other hand, suspect took the plea that he didn't give gas connection to anyone and also he was not involved in gas stealing anywhere.He said he had sold that property in 2013 while his family doctor was also implicated in this case .Investigation officer said that according to revenue record, suspects are the owner of that property.Court while inquiring SP Gujranwala observed that you should tell the court that how did you declare four people innocent.SP replied that this case took place before his posting .Court asked when gas pipe was excluded upon which investigation officer could not give answer to the court.Court while expressing displeasure over it observed, "This is the level of investigation, DIG should bring report after writing down detail till today morning".Court while ordering IG Punjab to appear before court today (Thursday) adjourned the hearing.