UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gas Suffocation Claims Four Lives In Landi Area

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 11:20 AM

Gas suffocation claims four lives in Landi area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Four brothers were killed by gas suffocation in Landi area, Karachi district, police and Rescue sources reported on Tuesday morning.

According to details, four persons identified as Noor Hamad, Umer, Usman and Hamza, hailing from Pishin area of Balochistan province,living in a house situated in Kanta of Landi area, Karachi were found dead in their room.

As per police sources, the ill-fated brothers left the generator open last night and the smoke emitting from it filled their room, resulting in their death on the spot.

The Rescue and Police have shifted the bodies to Jinnah hospital for necessary procedure. Further Investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Dead Balochistan Police Pishin Gas From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

57 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Jeddah

14 hours ago

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in ..

15 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman discuss lat ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.