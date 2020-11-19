UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gas Suffocation Claims Two Lives In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Gas suffocation claims two lives in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :A couple died due to gas suffocation at Bareach Town near Hazarganji area of Quetta district on Thursday.

According to police, the victims had forgotten to switch off gas heater before going to sleep due to cold weather.

As a result, a man along with his wife suffocated to death after gas leakage in the room.

Police reached the site and shifted the bodies to civil hospital Quetta.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. Police registered the case.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Police Died Wife Man SITE Gas

Recent Stories

KIKLABB, NY Koen Group announce partnership to att ..

43 minutes ago

Over 700 drivers in Abu Dhabi benefit from traffic ..

43 minutes ago

Sharjah, Belgrade explore collaboration in educati ..

43 minutes ago

Aslam Iqbal inaugurates ‘Skills Punjab Job Porta ..

54 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai spotlights solutions to build more ..

58 minutes ago

Turkmenistan supports the processes of non-prolife ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.