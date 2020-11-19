Gas suffocation claims two lives in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :A couple died due to gas suffocation at Bareach Town near Hazarganji area of Quetta district on Thursday.

According to police, the victims had forgotten to switch off gas heater before going to sleep due to cold weather.

As a result, a man along with his wife suffocated to death after gas leakage in the room.

Police reached the site and shifted the bodies to civil hospital Quetta.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. Police registered the case.