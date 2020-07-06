UrduPoint.com
Gas Suffocation Kills Seven, Leaves Two Senseless

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 04:42 PM

Seven persons were killed while two became unconscious due to accumulation of poisonous gas in a pond near Chaman in Quetta on Monday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Seven persons were killed while two became unconscious due to accumulation of poisonous gas in a pond near Chaman in Quetta on Monday morning.

According to rescue sources,the ill-fatted incident occurred due to accumulation of poisonous gas when the laborers were cleaning the pond, a private news channel reported.

The bodies and unconscious laborers were shifted to a nearby hospital, where the persons under treatment were in a critical condition, rescue operation was continued till last report, they added.

