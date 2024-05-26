Gas supply being ensured to consumers, says Hussnain Zafar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Regional Manager Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Syed Hussain Zafar has said that the gas supply was being ensured to all consumers across the Multan region.

He expressed these views during a visit to Hassanabad, Deenpura and other areas while inspecting excavation work for the restoration of gas here on Sunday. On this occasion, Engineer Raheel Khalid, Chief Security Officer Saif-ur-Rehman Khan, and other officers accompanied him.

He directed the staff to complete the work within a couple of days and the consumers should not face any inconvenience. He said that the staff was working day and night and low gas pressure complaints were being resolved on a priority basis.

Hussnain Zafar said that old and deteriorated pipelines were being replaced and gas will be available in all areas of the region soon.

He issued directions to complete all ongoing gas supply projects as early as possible.