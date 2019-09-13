Gas supply pipeline to Peshawar industrial estate inaugurated

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra Friday inaugurated new gas supply pipeline project worth Rs 2 billion for Industrial Estate Hayatabad Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra Friday inaugurated new gas supply pipeline project worth Rs 2 billion for Industrial Estate Hayatabad Peshawar.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the provincial government was taking measures to facilitate and strengthen industrial sector.

He said that new gas pipeline would increase production capacity of local industries and would provide employment opportunities to 10,000 more people.

Taimur Saleem Jhagra said PTI government has been implementing a comprehensive policy from day to revive industrial sector in the province, adding that laying of 16 inch gas pipeline for Hayatabad Industrial Estate was a longstanding demand which has been fulfilled.

The minister acknowledging the importance of private sector in provincial economic development said it was imperative on behalf of the government to give proper guideline for private sector.

He emphasized upon industrialist to resolve problems of labor on priority basis besides providing at-least 3000 skilled persons in local industry in internship.

The minister referring to trade ties with Afghanistan, said that it was inevitable to promote bilateral trade ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan to give access to central Asian states.

He said the provincial government has eased the terms and conditions for new businesses and industry with a view to promote growth and encourage new investors to invest in the province.

He said the government has launched interest-free loan scheme for youth to enable them to start their own business, adding the province would be extended to across the province by next month.

The minister expressed concern over delay in Bus Rapid Transit project in Peshawar and said the government would soon complete it and would make it a successful project.

Later, he also inaugurated RESCUE-1122 emergency center at Industrial Estate Hayatabad here to cope with any emergency.