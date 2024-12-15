Gas Supply Schedule For Domestic Consumers
Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) has released a schedule for the supply of gas to domestic consumers for the winter season on Sunday.
According to the schedule issued by SNGPL, domestic consumers will be supplied with gas at three different times in 24 hours.
According to the schedule, domestic consumers will be supplied with gas from 6 am to 9 am, 12 pm to 2 pm and 6 pm to 9 pm. Officials say that the aim of this move is to facilitate domestic consumers in their daily work, especially cooking.
