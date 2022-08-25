UrduPoint.com

Gas Supply Suspended In Balochistan As Pipeline Washed Away

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Gas supply suspended in Balochistan as pipeline washed away

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Gas supply has been suspended to parts of Balochistan as flooding in Bolan River washed away 12 inch' wide gas pipeline in Bolan district on Thursday.

"Incessant rain and hilly torrents have swept away alternate gas pipeline of 12 inch' causing gas suspension to the areas including Quetta, Pishin, Mastung, Kalat," SSGC spokesman Salman Siddiqui said.

Floods had damaged 24 inch' wide pipeline passing under the riverbed near Bibi Nani on 19 August, 2022 following that SSGC had restored gas supply to the affected districts from an alternate pipeline of 12 inch'.

Soon after the incident, SSGC launched repair work, however due to continuous rains and flooding, the damaged gas pipeline could not be repaired.

"Company regrets its consumers for inconvenience caused by the suspension of gas supply," the Spokesman said, requesting people to arrange alternate sources of gas.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Company Bolan Kalat Pishin Mastung August Gas From Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Rains

Recent Stories

realme Pakistan’s Country Director Syed Mashood ..

Realme Pakistan’s Country Director Syed Mashood Hassan Shares His Opinions on ..

4 hours ago
 Performance of the Pakistan Army during the flood ..

Performance of the Pakistan Army during the flood disasters is impressive Khawaj ..

4 hours ago
 CIRCLE Women Association brings the world's bigges ..

CIRCLE Women Association brings the world's biggest female centric tech startup ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

7 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.