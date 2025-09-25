Gas supply to be suspended for maintenance work in Quetta on Sept 27

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Sui Southern Gas (SSG)’s Balochistan will suspend its gas supply from 10 am to 4:30 pm due to essential maintenance work in respective areas of Quetta on Saturday (Sept 27).

According to Gas spokesman, the gas load shedding would be carried in respective areas including Saryab Road, Jail Road, Hada, Goharabad, Chaki Shahwani, Qambrani Road, Wahdat Colony, Sabzal Road, Liaquat Bazaar, Gowalmandi, Akram Hospital, Double Road, Satellite Town, Khilji Colony, Mill Colony, Link Badini, Bakra Mandi, Brewery Road, Spiny Road, Mission Road, Khudaidad Road and adjacent areas.

The company apologizes for the inconvenience caused to the consumers in this regard and they are requested to make alternative arrangements during these six and a half hours.