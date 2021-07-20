Gas supply to CNG, non-export industrial sectors on SNGPL network restored: Hammad

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Tuesday said the gas supply to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations and the non-export industrial sector, operating on the SNGP network, had been restored

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Tuesday said the gas supply to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations and the non-export industrial sector, operating on the SNGP network, had been restored.

The commodity supply to CNG and some non-export industrial sectors had been curtailed two days ago by the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL) to meet the increasing power needs of the country, he said in a tweet.