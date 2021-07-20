Gas Supply To CNG, Non-export Industrial Sectors On SNGPL Network Restored: Hammad
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 04:54 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Tuesday said the gas supply to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations and the non-export industrial sector, operating on the SNGP network, had been restored.
The commodity supply to CNG and some non-export industrial sectors had been curtailed two days ago by the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL) to meet the increasing power needs of the country, he said in a tweet.